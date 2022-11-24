5,801 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $37.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.