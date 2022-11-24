7,670 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $59.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

