83,869 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Robert Half International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

