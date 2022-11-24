Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,032 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

