Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,743

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 2,736 ($32.35) to GBX 2,743 ($32.43) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.33) to GBX 2,819 ($33.33) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Investec raised shares of Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,496.40.

AMIGY stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

