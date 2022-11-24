AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1,091.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559,370 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $53,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

