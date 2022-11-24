Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.2 %

AFLYY opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.70. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

