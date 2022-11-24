Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

ABNB stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 105.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $4,658,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 69.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 29.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

