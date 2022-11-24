Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock opened at C$8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

