Alice P. Gast Sells 2,706 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $184.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.