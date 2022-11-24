Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.00 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.