Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $36.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

