AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells $32,824.05 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AlloVir Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.