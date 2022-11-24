AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,425 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

