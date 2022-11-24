AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 157,674 Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 879.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 819,336 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $39,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 2.7 %

Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.69. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

