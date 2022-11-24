AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $447.37 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

