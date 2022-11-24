AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 17,666 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

