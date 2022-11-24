AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 48,671 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.