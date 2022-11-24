AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $211.58 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $215.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

