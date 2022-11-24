AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

