AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

