AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $369,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of IART opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

