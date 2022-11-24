AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 64.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 437,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 368.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

