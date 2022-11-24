AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,387 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

