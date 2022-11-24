AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $125.33 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

