AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

