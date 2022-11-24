AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $896.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

