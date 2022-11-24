AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

