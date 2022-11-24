AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 489.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

