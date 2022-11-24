AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 836.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 91.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

