AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 330.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 1,122,120 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $16,250,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,131,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 300,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

