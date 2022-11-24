AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

MA stock opened at $348.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.53 and its 200 day moving average is $328.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

