Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 5.8%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 188,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,460,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Altice USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

