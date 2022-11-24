Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

