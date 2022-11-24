Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

