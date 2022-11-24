Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

