AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AMERCO Stock Performance

AMERCO stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.88.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 324,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 603,150 shares of company stock valued at $32,445,983. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO

AMERCO Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 94.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.