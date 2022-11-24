Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

