American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXL. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 156,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

