American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $17,703,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.