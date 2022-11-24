American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the typical volume of 6,254 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

