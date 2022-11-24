AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.