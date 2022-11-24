Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Amsc Asa Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTC:ASCJF opened at 4.43 on Wednesday. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of 3.15 and a twelve month high of 4.70.
About Amsc Asa
