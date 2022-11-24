Amy B. Lane Sells 3,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

