Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT at $100.29

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Heineken from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $46.11 on Monday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.