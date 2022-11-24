Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $12.64

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several brokerages have commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 5.8 %

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

