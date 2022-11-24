Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at 60.20

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 60.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 203.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 29.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 31.84. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 126.75.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.