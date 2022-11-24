Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $29.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SBGI opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

