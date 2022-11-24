Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target at $11.69

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.