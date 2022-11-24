Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target at $11.69

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

