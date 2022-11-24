Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $16.08

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,803,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,432,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

